Dr. Evil (Douglas "Dougie" Powers) is a fictional character played by Mike Myers in the Austin Powers film series. He is the antagonist of the movies, and Austin Powers' nemesis. He is a parody of James Bond villains, primarily Ernst Stavro Blofeld (as played by Donald Pleasence in You Only Live Twice). Dr. Evil routinely hatches schemes to terrorize and take over the world, and is usually accompanied by Number 2, an eye-patch wearing goon who fronts his evil corporation Virtucon Industries, his cat Mr. Bigglesworth and his sidekick Mini-Me, a dwarf clone of himself.

Myers revived the character for a brief appearance on the December 20, 2014 episode of Saturday Night Live, a show on which Myers previously had a regular role. During the sketch, Dr. Evil called out both North Korea and Sony Pictures on their spat over The Interview.

Myers once again revived the character for a brief appearance on a 2018 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a sketch where Dr. Evil has been fired from President Trump's cabinet, and again on Election Day to announce his run for Congress.