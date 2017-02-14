PowermadFormed 1984
Powermad
1984
Powermad Biography (Wikipedia)
Powermad is an American speed metal band, formed in Minneapolis in 1984. The group has been called "An innovative and often forgotten speed metal band...who infused progressive metal styles and European styles into abstract American speed metal." The band's intricate riff formulations were heavily influenced by thrash metal acts like Metallica and Testament. Vocalist Joel DuBay's singing is easily recognizable with his mixture of singing and high screams.
Powermad Tracks
Slaughterhouse
Powermad
Slaughterhouse
Slaughterhouse
