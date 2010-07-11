Pata NegraFormed 1978. Disbanded 1990
Pata Negra
1978
Pata Negra is a flamenco-blues band in the history of Spanish music. Established by Raimundo Amador Fernández (singer and guitarist, b. 1959 in Seville) and Rafael Amador Fernández (guitarist and cantaor, b. 1960 in Seville) after the band Veneno broke up. Their style of derivative rhythms based on flamenco nuevo and blues, which they titled "blueslería", made an impact on other modern flamenco music bands. The Amador brothers as Pata Negra, recorded six records between 1981 and 1995.
Calle Betis
Pata Negra
Calle Betis
Calle Betis
Last played on
