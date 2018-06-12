Alain VanzoBorn 2 April 1928. Died 27 January 2002
Alain Vanzo (April 2, 1928 – January 27, 2002) was a French opera singer and composer, one of few French tenors of international standing in the postwar era. He, along with such singers as Henri Legay and the Canadian Léopold Simoneau, represented a traditional French lyric style during a period when larger Italian and German vocal styles had become popular.
Héros sur la tour solitaire (Sapho, Act 1)
Charles‐François Gounod
Je crois entendre encore (Les Pecheurs de perles)
Georges Bizet
Penelope - Pénélope; Act 2, scene 2
Gabriel Fauré
Penelope - Act 1 scenes 7-10
Gabriel Fauré
Faust - Cavatine
Charles‐François Gounod
La Perichole - Act 1 finale
Jacques Offenbach
Je crois entendre encore (from The Pearl Fishers)
Georges Bizet
Les Pecheurs de perles - opera in 3 acts
Georges Bizet
Le Jongleur de Notre-Dame - opera in 3 acts (excerpt)
Pierre Dervaux, French R S O, Alain Vanzo, Jules Massenet & Jules Bastin
