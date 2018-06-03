Milton KayeBorn 22 June 1909. Died 14 August 2006
Milton Kaye
1909-06-22
Levee Dance, Op.27 no.4
Clarence Cameron White
Deep River
Trad.
Humoresque in G flat major
Antonín Dvořák
Deep River
Trad., Jascha Heifetz, Milton Kaye, Heifetz & Jascha
La Chasse - caprice in the style of Jean-Baptiste Cartier for violin and piano
Fritz Kreisler
