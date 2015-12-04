Tittsworth
Tittsworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Tittsworth (born 26 February 1979), better known under his stage name Tittsworth, is an American DJ, producer, night club owner, and record label owner. He has worked with the likes of Q-Tip, Theophilus London, Pitbull, Kid Sister and more. He has been featured on MTV, VIBE, Pitchfork, XLR8R, and countless other outlets.
Hot-Ta-Dan (Tittsworth Ravin Refix) (feat. T.O.K)
Hot-Ta-Dan (Tittsworth Ravin Refix) (feat. T.O.K)
Que Fresca (feat. DJ Blass)
Que Fresca (feat. DJ Blass)
Give It To Dem (Kid Cedek Bootleg) (feat. Shelco Garcia & Teenwolf)
Give It To Dem (Kid Cedek Bootleg) (feat. Shelco Garcia & Teenwolf)
TNT (Original Mix)
TNT (Original Mix)
Club 219
Club 219
WTF (Nadastrom Remix)
WTF (Nadastrom Remix)
Almond Joy
Almond Joy
Almond Joy (Bit Thief Remix) (Kissy Klub Version)
Almond Joy (Bit Thief Remix) (Kissy Klub Version)
WTF (Nadastrom Remix) (Kissy Klub Version)
WTF (Nadastrom Remix) (Kissy Klub Version)
Here He Comes feat Pitbull & Nina Sky
Here He Comes feat Pitbull & Nina Sky
