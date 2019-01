Jesse Tittsworth (born 26 February 1979), better known under his stage name Tittsworth, is an American DJ, producer, night club owner, and record label owner. He has worked with the likes of Q-Tip, Theophilus London, Pitbull, Kid Sister and more. He has been featured on MTV, VIBE, Pitchfork, XLR8R, and countless other outlets.

