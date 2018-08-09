Ken NordineBorn 13 April 1920
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04534xc.jpg
Ken Nordine Biography
Ken Nordine (born April 13, 1920) is an American voice-over and recording artist, best known for his series of Word Jazz albums. His deep, resonant voice has also been featured in many commercial advertisements and movie trailers. One critic wrote that "you may not know Ken Nordine by name or face, but you'll almost certainly recognize his voice."
Ken Nordine Tracks
Green
Green
Yellow
Yellow
Maroon
Maroon
Faces in the Jazzamatazz
Faces in the Jazzamatazz
Lavender
Lavender
The Smith Family
The Smith Family
My Baby
My Baby
Roger
Roger
Beige
Beige
White
White
Manned Satellite
Manned Satellite
Crimson
Crimson
Cerise
Cerise
Azure
Azure
Blue
Blue
What Time Is It?
What Time Is It?
Orange
Orange
Chartreuse
Chartreuse
I Love A Groove
I Love A Groove
Spectrum
Spectrum
Turqoise
Turqoise
Burgundy
Burgundy
Hunger Is From
Hunger Is From
Looks like its going to rain
Looks like its going to rain
When You're Born
When You're Born
Grey
Grey
Outer Space
Outer Space
