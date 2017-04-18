Joe South & The Believers
Joe South & The Believers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0254ae5f-2456-4fdf-9fab-24871f77ec34
Tracks
Sort by
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
Joe South & The Believers
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
Last played on
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
Joe South
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vvly.jpglink
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist