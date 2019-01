Anup Jalota, (born 29 July 1953) is an Indian singer and musician, best known for his performances in the Hindu devotional music, bhajan, and the Urdu form of poetry, ghazal.

He is popularly known as the "Bhajan Samraat" (Emperor of Bhajans). Padma Shri for 2012 has been conferred upon him in the field of Art-Indian Classical Music- Vocal by Government of India. He was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 12.