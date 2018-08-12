Milagres is an American indie rock band from Brooklyn, NY. The band was founded in 2006 under a different name and lineup, and independently released an album, Seven Summits, in 2008. After some lineup changes and regional touring, the band changed its name to Milagres and began writing and recording what would later become their second record. The band signed to the music label Kill Rock Stars in Spring of 2011, and released their national debut, Glowing Mouth, in September 2011. Milagres embarked on several national tours of the US, UK and Europe in support of Glowing Mouth. Kill Rock Stars released the band's follow-up, Violent Light, in 2014. The band toured the US in support of the album and played a headlining release show at Bowery Ballroom. After a short hiatus and a long writing and recording process, Milagres self-released their fourth album, ZIGGURAT in 2018 as a duo.