Nic CesterBorn 6 July 1979
Nic Cester
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-07-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0250ec1e-f78b-47df-9961-745ea4123d23
Nic Cester Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas John "Nic" Cester (born 6 July 1979) is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist, known for being the frontman in rock band Jet alongside his younger brother Chris. Cester is also a founder of the Australian supergroup The Wrights. Jet's track "Are You Gonna Be My Girl", has won APRA Awards for 'Most Performed Australian Work Overseas' in 2006 and 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nic Cester Tracks
Sort by
Eyes On The Horizon
Nic Cester
Eyes On The Horizon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyes On The Horizon
Last played on
Back to artist