Nicholas John "Nic" Cester (born 6 July 1979) is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist, known for being the frontman in rock band Jet alongside his younger brother Chris. Cester is also a founder of the Australian supergroup The Wrights. Jet's track "Are You Gonna Be My Girl", has won APRA Awards for 'Most Performed Australian Work Overseas' in 2006 and 2007.