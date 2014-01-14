ACxDCFormed 2003
AC×DC (also known as Antichrist Demoncore) was an American hardcore punk band that formed in Los Angeles, California in 2003. The band has gone through multiple line-up changes and its current line-up consists of vocalist Sergio Amalfitano, guitarists Brian Amalfitano and Aldo Felix, bassist Ryan Corbett and Jorge Luis Herrera. The band's musical style has been mainly labeled as powerviolence, as well as grindcore and hardcore punk with influences from D-beat, crust punk and death metal. The band's aesthetic has been described as "a strange blend of veganism, straight-edge and Satanism."
