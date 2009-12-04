Q5Formed 1983
Q5
1983
Q5 Biography (Wikipedia)
Q5 is an American hard rock/heavy metal band from Seattle, Washington. Their first studio album, titled Steel the Light, came out in 1984. Picking up some critical praise, the outfit toured with the likes of Lita Ford and Twisted Sister. However, the group faced internal divisions that ultimately ended the project before the 1980s came to a close. In 2014, Q5 re-formed to perform at the Sweden Rock Festival, and the band members involved found that the one-off event didn't seem nearly enough, deciding to continue on with the revamped version of the group.
Q5 Tracks
Pull The Trigger
Pull The Trigger
Pull The Trigger
