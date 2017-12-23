Cyril NevilleBorn 10 October 1948
Cyril Neville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0248dd95-6c4f-45dd-8a76-a6e00d41078e
Cyril Neville Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyril Garrett Neville (born October 10, 1948) is an American percussionist and vocalist who first came to prominence as a member of his brother Art Neville's funky New Orleans-based band, The Meters. He joined Art in the Neville Brothers band upon the dissolution of the Meters.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cyril Neville Tracks
Sort by
Here Come The Girls (feat. Cyril Neville & Trombone Shorty)
Stanton Moore
Here Come The Girls (feat. Cyril Neville & Trombone Shorty)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4nj.jpglink
Here Come The Girls (feat. Cyril Neville & Trombone Shorty)
Last played on
I Sold My Heart To The Junkman (feat. Cyril Neville)
Orgone
I Sold My Heart To The Junkman (feat. Cyril Neville)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvxpm.jpglink
I Sold My Heart To The Junkman (feat. Cyril Neville)
Last played on
Gossip (feat. The Meters)
Cyril Neville
Gossip (feat. The Meters)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvt8.jpglink
Gossip (feat. The Meters)
Last played on
Uptown Ruler
Cyril Neville
Uptown Ruler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uptown Ruler
Last played on
Blues Is The Truth
Cyril Neville
Blues Is The Truth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Is The Truth
Last played on
You Can Run but You Can't Hide
Cyril Neville
You Can Run but You Can't Hide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running Water
Cyril Neville
Running Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running Water
Last played on
Gossip
Cyril Neville
Gossip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gossip
Last played on
Tell Me What?s On Your Mind
Cyril Neville
Tell Me What?s On Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me What?s On Your Mind
Last played on
Don't Move My Mountain
Cyril Neville
Don't Move My Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Move My Mountain
Last played on
Cyril Neville Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist