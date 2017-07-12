Roberto Sánchez-Ocampo (August 19, 1945 – January 4, 2010), better known by his artist names Sandro/Sandro de América ("Sandro of America"), Gitano (gypsy), and the Argentine Elvis, was a notable Argentine singer and actor. He is considered The father of Argentine Rock for being one of the first rock artists to sing in Spanish in Latin America. He edited 52 official records and sold 8 million copies although other sources state that he sold over 22 million. Some of his most successful songs are Dame fuego, Rosa, Rosa, Quiero llenarme de ti, Penumbras, Porque yo te amo, Así, Mi amigo el Puma, Tengo, Trigal and Una muchacha y una guitarra. The single Rosa, Rosa sold 2 million copies, being his most recognizable and famous song. Another of his hits, "Tengo" was given 15th place among the 100 best Argentine rock songs by both the MTV channel and Rolling Stone magazine.

Sandro was also the first Latin American artist to sing at the Felt Forum at Madison Square Garden In 2005 Sandro was awarded a Latin Grammy honoring his career.