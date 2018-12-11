Josh RouseBorn 9 March 1972
Josh Rouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdl1.jpg
1972-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/023d64c9-93db-4a20-8c5c-2efa1a53481a
Josh Rouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Josh Rouse (born March 9, 1972) is an American folk/roots pop singer-songwriter. Originally from Nebraska, Rouse began his recording career in Nashville in 1998 and later relocated to Spain. In 2014, Rouse won a Spanish Goya Film Award in the category of Best Original Song for "Do You Really Want To Be In Love?" from the motion picture La Gran Familia Española.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Love Vibration
Josh Rouse
Love Vibration
Love Vibration
Quiet Town
Josh Rouse
Quiet Town
Quiet Town
Come Back
Josh Rouse
Come Back
Come Back
To The Clock, To The City
Josh Rouse
To The Clock, To The City
To The Clock, To The City
Middle School Frown
Josh Rouse
Middle School Frown
Middle School Frown
Michigan
Josh Rouse
Michigan
Michigan
It's The Nighttime
Josh Rouse
It's The Nighttime
It's The Nighttime
Julie Come Out of the Rain
Josh Rouse
Julie Come Out of the Rain
Julie Come Out of the Rain
Salton Sea
Josh Rouse
Salton Sea
Salton Sea
Dressed Up Like Nebraska
Josh Rouse
Dressed Up Like Nebraska
Dressed Up Like Nebraska
Hollywood Bass Player (Studio Session, 13 Jul 2007)
Josh Rouse
Hollywood Bass Player (Studio Session, 13 Jul 2007)
Nice To Fit In (Studio Session, 13 Jul 2007)
Josh Rouse
Nice To Fit In (Studio Session, 13 Jul 2007)
Bluebird Street
Josh Rouse
Bluebird Street
Bluebird Street
Lazy Days
Josh Rouse
Lazy Days
Lazy Days
Lemon Tree
Josh Rouse
Lemon Tree
Lemon Tree
Feeling No Pain - 6Music Session 06/03/2002
Josh Rouse
Feeling No Pain - 6Music Session 06/03/2002
Feeling No Pain - 6Music Session 06/03/2002
Ugly Stories - 6Music Session 06/03/2002
Josh Rouse
Ugly Stories - 6Music Session 06/03/2002
Ugly Stories - 6Music Session 06/03/2002
Too Many Things On My Mind
Josh Rouse
Too Many Things On My Mind
Cotton Eye Joe
Josh Rouse
Cotton Eye Joe
Cotton Eye Joe
Pheasant Feather
Josh Rouse
Pheasant Feather
Pheasant Feather
Some Days I'm Golden All Night
Josh Rouse
Some Days I'm Golden All Night
Some Days I'm Golden All Night
Sweetie
Josh Rouse
Sweetie
Sweetie
Time
Josh Rouse
Time
Time
You Walked Through the Door
Josh Rouse
You Walked Through the Door
New Young
Josh Rouse
New Young
New Young
HOLLYWOOD BASS PLAYER
Josh Rouse
HOLLYWOOD BASS PLAYER
Directions
Josh Rouse
Directions
Directions
Winter In The Hamptons
Josh Rouse
Winter In The Hamptons
Winter In The Hamptons
Kathleen
Josh Rouse
Kathleen
Kathleen
The Happiness Waltz
Josh Rouse
The Happiness Waltz
Don't Act Tough
Josh Rouse
Don't Act Tough
Don't Act Tough
Upcoming Events
27
Apr
2019
Josh Rouse, Grant-Lee Phillips
Union Chapel, London, UK
1
May
2019
Josh Rouse, Grant-Lee Phillips
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
2
May
2019
Josh Rouse, Grant-Lee Phillips
Pleasance Theatre, Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
3
May
2019
Josh Rouse, Grant-Lee Phillips
St Philip's Church, Manchester, UK
4
May
2019
Josh Rouse, Grant-Lee Phillips
Fiddlers Club, Bristol, UK
