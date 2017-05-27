Leo SmitAmerican composer, 1921-1999. Born 12 January 1921. Died 12 December 1999
Leo Smit
1921-01-12
Leo Smit Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo Smit (January 12, 1921 – December 12, 1999) was an American composer and pianist.
Leo Smit Tracks
Four Blues
Aaron Copland
Four Blues
Four Blues
Last played on
Concertino for cello and orchestra (1937)
Leo Smit
Concertino for cello and orchestra (1937)
Concertino for cello and orchestra (1937)
Last played on
Concerto for piano & wind [1937]
Leo Smit
Concerto for piano & wind [1937]
Concerto for piano & wind [1937]
Last played on
Leo Smit Links
