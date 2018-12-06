Rhys ChathamBorn 19 September 1952
Rhys Chatham
1952-09-19
Rhys Chatham Biography (Wikipedia)
Rhys Chatham (born September 19, 1952) is an American composer, guitarist, trumpet player, multi-instrumentalist (flutes in C, alto and bass, keyboard), primarily active in avant-garde and minimalist music. He is best known for his "guitar orchestra" compositions. He has lived in France since 1987.
Rhys Chatham Tracks
Guitar Trio
Rhys Chatham
Guitar Trio
Last played on
First
Charlemagne Palestine
First
First
Last played on
Jardin de Simone
Rhys Chatham
Jardin de Simone
Last played on
Pythagorean Dream (excerpt one)
Rhys Chatham
Pythagorean Dream (excerpt one)
Last played on
A Crimson Grail: Part 3
Rhys Chatham
A Crimson Grail: Part 3
Last played on
Improvised Piece (Live From Tusk Festival 2015)
Rhys Chatham
Improvised Piece (Live From Tusk Festival 2015)
Last played on
Guitar Trio, for 3 electric guitars, electric bass & drums
Michael Boone, Rhys Chatham, Rhys Chatham, Nina Canal, Joe Dizney & David Linton
Guitar Trio, for 3 electric guitars, electric bass & drums
Performer
Last played on
Outdoor spell – Northern Spy Records (Outdoor Spell)
Rhys Chatham
Outdoor spell – Northern Spy Records (Outdoor Spell)
