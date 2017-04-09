Michele PillarBorn 26 July 1955
Michele Diane Pillar (born July 26, 1955) is a contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter and occasional actress. Despite recording only a handful of studio albums, her music has made a lasting influence in the genre having earned three Grammy Award nominations.
Michele Pillar Tracks
Bruising The Serpent's Head
Bruising The Serpent's Head
Bruising The Serpent's Head
Celebration Day
Celebration Day
Celebration Day
