Rob CantorBorn 26 August 1983
Rob Cantor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-08-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02358117-01ea-4ede-b949-b6b93ad9f944
Rob Cantor Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Howard Cantor (born August 26, 1983) is an American singer-songwriter and creator of multiple viral videos. He is best known as the yellow-tied vocalist and guitarist of indie rock band Tally Hall.
Cantor is also known for his solo work as a comedy musician and viral video creator, particularly from the song "Shia LaBeouf", in which actor Shia LaBeouf is depicted as a cannibalistic serial killer. His other work has included a solo album titled Not a Trampoline, and another viral video, "29 Celebrity Impressions, 1 Original Song".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rob Cantor Tracks
Sort by
Shia LeBeouf Live
Rob Cantor
Shia LeBeouf Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shia LeBeouf Live
Last played on
Shia LaBeouf
Rob Cantor
Shia LaBeouf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shia LaBeouf
Last played on
Rob Cantor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist