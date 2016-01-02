Philip Bernard (born August 22, 1982) better known by his stage name Grafh, is an American rapper. He has released a collection of mixtapes and an album, Autografh, which was released through EMI Records/Virgin Records. He is currently an independent artist.

Grafh has also been supported by several well-known artists, including Drake, Trinidad James, and Raekwon. Shia LaBeouf commented on Grafh in a late-night interview with Carson Daly, remarking that Grafh is “really, really, really good.” On February 26, 2014 Grafh released his mixtape "New York Dxpe" hosted by DJ Mr. FX