Grafh Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Bernard (born August 22, 1982) better known by his stage name Grafh, is an American rapper. He has released a collection of mixtapes and an album, Autografh, which was released through EMI Records/Virgin Records. He is currently an independent artist.
Grafh has also been supported by several well-known artists, including Drake, Trinidad James, and Raekwon. Shia LaBeouf commented on Grafh in a late-night interview with Carson Daly, remarking that Grafh is “really, really, really good.” On February 26, 2014 Grafh released his mixtape "New York Dxpe" hosted by DJ Mr. FX
Aint Near (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Jadakiss)
Knock Em Down (Ft. Waka Flocka Flame)
Bring The Goons Out Remix feat Jim Jones
