Andrew Bain is the principal horn player of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the horn instructor at the Colburn School in Los Angeles.
Accompaniment
Andrew Bain
Accompaniment
Accompaniment
Practice
Andrew Bain
Practice
Practice
Such Sweet Thunder
Duke Ellington
Such Sweet Thunder
Such Sweet Thunder
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-05T22:24:48
5
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
