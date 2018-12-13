Biography (BBC)
Artistic Director: Adrian Partington
Formed in 1983, BBC National Chorus of Wales, which this season celebrates its 30th anniversary, is one of the UK’s leading large mixed choruses, enjoying a close performing relationship with BBC National Orchestra of Wales.
It currently has around 120 singers, comprising a mix of amateur choristers, and students from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and Cardiff University, many of whom have been awarded bursaries. The chorus’s performances are frequently broadcast on BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.
Most of the chorus’s concerts are given at St David’s Hall and BBC Hoddinott Hall in Cardiff; it also performs annually at the BBC Proms, where highlights have included performances of Havergal Brian’s ‘Gothic’ Symphony in 2011 and Bernstein’s Mass in 2012. Other recent notable performances include Mahler’s Eighth Symphony with the Mariinsky Orchestra under Valery Gergiev.
Under the baton of its Artistic Director, Adrian Partington, it champions works by leading Welsh composers, including William Mathias and Alun Hoddinott, and has premiered major works by Daniel Jones, John Tavener, John Hardy, Gareth Glyn and Karl Jenkins.
Drake's Drum (Songs of the Sea, Op.91)
Lament for Syria
Messiah (Part II & III)
Messiah (Part I)
Requiem RT.2.8 for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra
For the Fallen
Mass Via Victrix (1914-1918)
In Flanders Fields
3 Part-songs for chorus
Saul's Conversion at Damascus (Paulus)
Sailing at dawn (Songs of the Fleet, Op 117)
Jian Tchen Tse
Ode to Death
Hear my words, ye people
Ode to Death (Proms 2018)
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
England
Seven Angels
Te Deum
Benedicimus Deum caeli; Lux aeterna
A Child Of Our Time
The Old Superb (Songs Of The Sea, Op 91)
Homeward Bound (Songs Of The Sea, Op 91)
Belshazzar's feast - oratorio for baritone solo, chorus and orchestra
4 Pezzi sacri
Polovtsian dances [from 'Prince Igor'] for orchestra [& chorus ad lib]
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, op. 125
Outward Bound from Songs of the Sea, Op. 91
Peace I leave with you
Drake's Drum (Songs of the Sea, Op 91)
Child Of Our Time
O Fortuna - Carmina Burana
Symphony no 3 in D minor
Os Justi - Gradual For 8 Voices
Christus Factus Est - Gradual Vers. For Chorus [1884]
Ave Maria For Chorus [a 7] [1861]
Happy
Suo Gan (Empire of the Sun)
Summertime
James Bond Medley
Jehova, quam multi sunt hostes mei, arr. Elgar (Proms 2017)
Ballad of Heroes (Proms 2017)
Symphony No 9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2017)
A European Requiem (Proms 2017)
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Sir Andrew Davis conducts L’enfance du Christ
St David's Hall 2018-19: St David's Day Concert
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Easter Oratorio
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Brahms Requiem
BBC NOW 2018-19 Season: Carols for Christmas
St David's Hall 2018-19: Handel: Messiah
St David's Hall 2018-19: Britten: War Requiem
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Music for the Fallen
Proms 2018: Prom 17: Parry, Vaughan Williams & Holst
