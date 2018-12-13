Artistic Director: Adrian Partington

Formed in 1983, BBC National Chorus of Wales, which this season celebrates its 30th anniversary, is one of the UK’s leading large mixed choruses, enjoying a close performing relationship with BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

It currently has around 120 singers, comprising a mix of amateur choristers, and students from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and Cardiff University, many of whom have been awarded bursaries. The chorus’s performances are frequently broadcast on BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

Most of the chorus’s concerts are given at St David’s Hall and BBC Hoddinott Hall in Cardiff; it also performs annually at the BBC Proms, where highlights have included performances of Havergal Brian’s ‘Gothic’ Symphony in 2011 and Bernstein’s Mass in 2012. Other recent notable performances include Mahler’s Eighth Symphony with the Mariinsky Orchestra under Valery Gergiev.

Under the baton of its Artistic Director, Adrian Partington, it champions works by leading Welsh composers, including William Mathias and Alun Hoddinott, and has premiered major works by Daniel Jones, John Tavener, John Hardy, Gareth Glyn and Karl Jenkins.