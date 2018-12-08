Spanky & Our GangFormed 1966. Disbanded 1975
Spanky & Our Gang
1966
Spanky & Our Gang Biography (Wikipedia)
Spanky and Our Gang was an American 1960s sunshine pop band led by Elaine "Spanky" McFarlane. The band derives its name from Hal Roach's popular Our Gang comedies of the 1930s (known to modern audiences as The Little Rascals), because of the similarity of her surname with that of George McFarland (Spanky). The group was known for its vocal harmonies.
Like To Get To Know You
Sunday Will Never Be The Same
Lazy Day
Yesterday's Rain
Brother Can You Spare A Dime
Sunday Morning
Spanky & Our Gang - Lazy Day
