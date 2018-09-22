Arnold KrugBorn 16 October 1849. Died 4 August 1904
Arnold Krug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1849-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0229f754-5976-4190-b2b7-8c3b081a49ed
Arnold Krug Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnold Krug was born in Hamburg on October 16, 1849 and died there on August 14, 1904. He was a German composer and music teacher. Gustav Jenner was among his many students.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arnold Krug Tracks
Sort by
String Sextet, Op. 68 (3rd mvt)
Arnold Krug
String Sextet, Op. 68 (3rd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Sextet, Op. 68 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Arnold Krug Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist