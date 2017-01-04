Freddie MercuryBorn 5 September 1946. Died 24 November 1991
Freddie Mercury Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara; 5 September 1946 – 24 November 1991) was a British singer-songwriter and record producer, best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Queen. He is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of popular music, and was known for his flamboyant stage persona and four-octave vocal range.
Mercury was born in Zanzibar to Parsi parents from India. After growing up in Zanzibar and then India, his family moved to Middlesex, England, in his late teens. He formed Queen in 1970 with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. Mercury wrote numerous hits for Queen, including "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Killer Queen", "Somebody to Love", "Don't Stop Me Now", "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", and "We Are the Champions". He also led a solo career while performing with Queen, and occasionally served as a producer and guest musician for other artists. Mercury died in 1991 at age 45 due to complications from AIDS, having confirmed the day before his death that he had contracted the disease.
This week biographer Mark Blake chats to Johnnie about the legendary Freddie Mercury
Johnnie Walker and Mark Blake remember Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury Tracks
Sort by
Barcelona
In My Defence
The Great Pretender
I Was Born To Love You
Living On My Own
Living On My Own
Love Kills
Latest Freddie Mercury News
Freddie Mercury Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Brian May's earliest Buddy Holly record
Brian May: 'I took 3D Queen selfies in 1969!'
Brian May and Kerry Ellis Live Session!
Johnnie Walker and Mark Blake remember Freddie Mercury
Roger Taylor: Which Queen song were Megadeth & Slayer singing?
[LISTEN] Queen's Roger Taylor chats to 6Music Breakfast
Brian May chats with Radcliffe and Maconie
We Will Rock You Cast in Session
Brian May and Kerry Ellis chat to Steve Wright
Queen on Queen