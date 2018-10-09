John CiambottiBorn 1943. Died 24 March 2010
John Ciambotti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02254e37-b3d3-4257-af0a-5a385af358fc
John Ciambotti Tracks
Sort by
Still I Long For Your Kiss
Roy Bittan
Still I Long For Your Kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf7g.jpglink
Still I Long For Your Kiss
Last played on
Sweet Old World
Doug Atwell
Sweet Old World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf7g.jpglink
Sweet Old World
Last played on
Back to artist