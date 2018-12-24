The Bamberg Symphony (German: Bamberger Symphoniker - Bayerische Staatsphilharmonie) is a German orchestra based in Bamberg. The orchestra was formed in 1946 mainly from German musicians expelled from Czechoslovakia under the Beneš decrees, who had previously been members of the German Philharmonic Orchestra of Prague. The orchestra received the title of Bayerische Staatsphilharmonie (Bavarian State Philharmonic) in 1993. The orchestra commemorated its 60th anniversary on 16 March 2006.

Since 1993, the home of the orchestra is the Konzert- und Kongresshalle (Concert and Congress Hall), which has the nickname Sinfonie an der Regnitz (Symphony on the Regnitz). Concerts before 1993 were given at the Dominikanerbau. The orchestra receives financial support from the Free State of Bavaria, the city of Bamberg, Oberfranken district and the district of Bamberg. The government of Bavaria retired the orchestra's financial debts in 2003.

Joseph Keilberth was the orchestra's first principal conductor. Other principal conductors have included James Loughran, Horst Stein and Jonathan Nott. In September 2016, Jakub Hrůša became the fifth Chief Conductor of the Bamberg Symphony, with an initial contract of four seasons. In June 2018, the orchestra announced the extension of Hrůša's contract as its chief conductor through the 2025-2026 season. Herbert Blomstedt was named honorary conductor of the orchestra in March 2006. Christoph Eschenbach became honorary conductor of the orchestra in 2016.