The Mice were a young Cleveland-based power-pop trio active in the mid-80s. Brothers Bill Fox and Tommy Fox played with Bill's high school friends and performed music in various minor and untitled lineups. Together with a friend who would not end up in the band's final lineup, two recordings were made which appeared on a self-released ("Mouse Tunes") 500-copy 7" single, Can You Walk on the Water Baby?. An ad was placed in the newspaper that read closely to "Mice seek bassist. No metalheads!" and after the responses came in, Fox chose bassist Ken Hall to complete the trio's lineup. An EP was made on the Herb Jackson Record label called For Almost Ever, recorded in 1985, containing the song "Not Proud of the USA", which would receive considerable airplay on freeform station WFMU during the Bush presidential administration. The EP was followed up a year later with the full-length LP entitled Scooter on the St. Valentine record label. Scooter was also released in the UK on the What Goes On label.