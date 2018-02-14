James TaylorOperatic tenor. Born 1966
James Taylor
1966
James Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
James Taylor (born 1966 in Dallas) is an American tenor, known for singing the Evangelist in works of Johann Sebastian Bach.
James Taylor Tracks
Penguin Geometry
John Woods Duke
Performer
Oster-oratorio BWV.249: Kommt, eilet und laufet (Duet and chorus)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
1996-09-10T22:17:41
10
Sep
1996
Royal Albert Hall
