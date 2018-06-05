Jonathan JacksonAmerican actor and musician. Born 11 May 1982
Jonathan Jackson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0215c0ee-4184-4b33-9321-b2a5bc82488a
Jonathan Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Stevens Jackson (born May 11, 1982) is an American actor, musician (see Enation) and author. His first well known character was Lucky Spencer on the ABC Daytime soap opera General Hospital, a role that has won him five Emmy Awards. In 2002, he played Jesse Tuck in the film Tuck Everlasting. In 2004 he started the band Enation with his brother, actor and drummer Richard Lee Jackson and friend Daniel Sweatt. From 2012–2018, he portrayed Avery Barkley in the ABC/CMT musical drama series, Nashville.
