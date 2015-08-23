Spring were a Leicester-based British progressive rock band.

They released only one album in their career, a self-titled LP in 1971. Spring's music is notable for the use of the mellotron with three of the its five members credited with playing that instrument on the album. Songs for a second album were recorded but not released at the time. They were later released on CD together with some demos as Untitled 2, as a bonus CD on the Esoteric CD release of 2015, and as a bootleg vinyl album Spring 2 (with Roger Dean cover). Three of the tracks were used as bonus on the single CD edition of the first album.