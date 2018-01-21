Saint Michael's SingersFormed 1962
Saint Michael's Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/020ecb44-339f-4f4a-898c-9106f9e6689d
Saint Michael's Singers Tracks
Sort by
Thine be the glory
Saint Michael's Singers
Thine be the glory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thine be the glory
Last played on
Christ Triumphant
Saint Michael's Singers
Christ Triumphant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christ Triumphant
Last played on
We Plough The Fields And Scatter
Saint Michael's Singers
We Plough The Fields And Scatter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Plough The Fields And Scatter
Last played on
ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL
Saint Michael's Singers
ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL
Last played on
Ye Servants Of God
Saint Michael's Singers
Ye Servants Of God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye Servants Of God
Last played on
Immortal Invisible
Saint Michael's Singers
Immortal Invisible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Immortal Invisible
Last played on
Behold The Throne Of Grace
Saint Michael's Singers
Behold The Throne Of Grace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Behold The Throne Of Grace
Last played on
All People That on Earth do Dwell
Saint Michael's Singers
All People That on Earth do Dwell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All People That on Earth do Dwell
Last played on
HERE IS LOVE
Saint Michael's Singers
HERE IS LOVE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HERE IS LOVE
Last played on
And Can It Be?
Saint Michael's Singers
And Can It Be?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And Can It Be?
Last played on
O For A Thousand Tongues To Sing
Saint Michael's Singers
O For A Thousand Tongues To Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O For A Thousand Tongues To Sing
Last played on
Glorious things of thee are spoken
Saint Michael's Singers
Glorious things of thee are spoken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glorious things of thee are spoken
Last played on
Hail The Day That Sees Him Rise
Saint Michael's Singers
Hail The Day That Sees Him Rise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hail The Day That Sees Him Rise
Last played on
Praise To The Holiest In The Height (feat. Serenata Winds, Tim Campain & Saint Michael's Singers)
Paul Leddington Wright, J B Dykes, Geoff Ellerby & John Henry Newman
Praise To The Holiest In The Height (feat. Serenata Winds, Tim Campain & Saint Michael's Singers)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise To The Holiest In The Height (feat. Serenata Winds, Tim Campain & Saint Michael's Singers)
Conductor
Featured Artist
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Give Me The Faith Which Can Remove
Saint Michael's Singers
Give Me The Faith Which Can Remove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me The Faith Which Can Remove
Last played on
Like A Candle Flame
Saint Michael's Singers
Like A Candle Flame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Candle Flame
Last played on
O little town of Bethlehem
Saint Michael's Singers
O little town of Bethlehem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O little town of Bethlehem
Last played on
Come Thou Long Expected Jesus
Saint Michael's Singers
Come Thou Long Expected Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Thou Long Expected Jesus
Last played on
Alleluia Sing To Jesus
Saint Michael's Singers
Alleluia Sing To Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alleluia Sing To Jesus
Last played on
The Lord's My Shepherd
Saint Michael's Singers
The Lord's My Shepherd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lord's My Shepherd
Last played on
For The Healing Of The Nations
Saint Michael's Singers
For The Healing Of The Nations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For The Healing Of The Nations
Last played on
Come Let Us Join Our Cheerful Songs
Saint Michael's Singers
Come Let Us Join Our Cheerful Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Let Us Join Our Cheerful Songs
Last played on
Come Let us join our cheerful songs
Saint Michael's Singers
Come Let us join our cheerful songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Let us join our cheerful songs
Last played on
O For A Closer Walk With God
Saint Michael's Singers
O For A Closer Walk With God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O For A Closer Walk With God
Last played on
O God Our Help In Ages Past
Saint Michael's Singers
O God Our Help In Ages Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O God Our Help In Ages Past
Last played on
Ride On! Ride On In Majesty!
H H Milman & Paul Leddington Wright
Ride On! Ride On In Majesty!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ride On! Ride On In Majesty!
Performer
Last played on
I Wil Sing The Wondrous Story
Saint Michael's Singers
I Wil Sing The Wondrous Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wil Sing The Wondrous Story
Last played on
And Can It Be That I Should Gain
Saint Michael's Singers
And Can It Be That I Should Gain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And Can It Be That I Should Gain
Last played on
Hark The Herald
Katherine Jenkins
Hark The Herald
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmdp.jpglink
Hark The Herald
Music Arranger
Conductor
Supporting Artist
Orchestra
We Three Kings
SOL3 MIO
We Three Kings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f8p7f.jpglink
We Three Kings
While Shepherds Watched
Cecil Frances Alexander
While Shepherds Watched
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f8p7f.jpglink
While Shepherds Watched
Candlelight Carol
Saint Michael's Singers
Candlelight Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f8p7f.jpglink
Candlelight Carol
Silent Night
Katherine Jenkins
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmdp.jpglink
Silent Night
Once In Royal David’s City
Saint Michael's Singers
Once In Royal David’s City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f8p7f.jpglink
Once In Royal David’s City
Long Ago Prophets Knew
Fred Pratt Green
Long Ago Prophets Knew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f8p7f.jpglink
Long Ago Prophets Knew
Gaudete
Katherine Jenkins
Gaudete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmdp.jpglink
Gaudete
Love Divine, All Loves Excelling
Saint Michael's Singers
Love Divine, All Loves Excelling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq55r.jpglink
Love Divine, All Loves Excelling
How Great Thou Art
Aled Jones
How Great Thou Art
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjwmy.jpglink
How Great Thou Art
Be Thou My Vision
Katherine Jenkins
Be Thou My Vision
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmdp.jpglink
Be Thou My Vision
Abide with me
Michael Ball
Abide with me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06svlb5.jpglink
Abide with me
Saint Michael's Singers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist