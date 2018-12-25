Kastelruther Spatzen
Kastelruther Spatzen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/020b54b4-9263-4300-8ddd-a1a383481b6e
Kastelruther Spatzen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kastelruther Spatzen are a musical group from South Tyrol, northern Italy, who have won many honours and awards for their schlager in folk music style. The first word in the name of the group refers to their home town of Kastelruth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kastelruther Spatzen Tracks
Sort by
Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht
Kastelruther Spatzen
Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht
Last played on
Kastelruther Spatzen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist