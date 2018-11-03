Naresh SohalBorn 18 September 1939. Died 30 April 2018
1939-09-18
Naresh Sohal (18 September 1939 – 30 April 2018) was an Indian-born composer of western classical music. He is the first composer in this tradition ever to make settings of texts in Sanskrit, Punjabi and Bengali (although he has also made many settings in English). He was the first composer ever to be offered an annual bursary by the Arts Council of Great Britain. Sohal was the first Non Resident Indian (NRI) ever to be awarded a Padma Shri (Order of the Lotus) by the Indian Government.
Although Sohal wrote in the Western idiom, his extensive range of compositions shows a long-standing and serious commitment to the insights of Hindu philosophy.
Naresh Sohal Tracks
Violin Concerto
Naresh Sohal
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto
Hexad: 4th movement
Naresh Sohal
Hexad: 4th movement
Hexad: 4th movement
Hexad (5th mvt)
Naresh Sohal
Hexad (5th mvt)
Hexad (5th mvt)
Duo for Flute and Cello
Naresh Sohal
Duo for Flute and Cello
Duo for Flute and Cello
The Cosmic Dance for orchestra (feat. Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Peter Oundjian)
Naresh Sohal
The Cosmic Dance for orchestra (feat. Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Peter Oundjian)
The Cosmic Dance for orchestra (feat. Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Peter Oundjian)
Prayer (1st movement)
Naresh Sohal
Prayer (1st movement)
Prayer (1st movement)
