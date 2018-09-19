RJUS rapper
RJ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01fc8f53-3388-4b90-b190-9a6a87d614c3
RJ Tracks
Sort by
You Are My Destiny
RJ
You Are My Destiny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are My Destiny
Last played on
Get Out Yo Feelin's (feat. RJ)
YG
Get Out Yo Feelin's (feat. RJ)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Out Yo Feelin's (feat. RJ)
Last played on
Your Money
RJ, Ty Dolla $ign & Joe Moses
Your Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whkdg.jpglink
Your Money
Last played on
Get Rich (feat. Iamsu!)
RJ
Get Rich (feat. Iamsu!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5z6b.jpglink
Get Rich (feat. Iamsu!)
Last played on
No Reason (feat. Nipsey Hussle, Young Jeezy, YG & RJ)
DJ Mustard
No Reason (feat. Nipsey Hussle, Young Jeezy, YG & RJ)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jq74x.jpglink
No Reason (feat. Nipsey Hussle, Young Jeezy, YG & RJ)
Last played on
RJ Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist