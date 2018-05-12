MonoTrip-Hop duo from the UK. Formed 1996. Disbanded 1998
Mono
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01fa5c3b-00d2-45c4-b7c1-8753cf8b7ee6
Mono Biography (Wikipedia)
Mono was a British electronic music duo which had a hit in the late 1990s with their song "Life in Mono". The group's music is often described as trip hop, based on its similarities to contemporary electronic music acts including Sneaker Pimps and Portishead. Audible, and frequently cited, influences in Mono's songs include jazzy instrumentation reminiscent of 1960s spy film soundtracks and production styles rooted in 1960s pop music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mono Tracks
Sort by
Life In Mono (Propellerheads Sweat Band Mix)
Mono
Life In Mono (Propellerheads Sweat Band Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Cleveland!
Mono
Hello Cleveland!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Cleveland!
Last played on
Life In Mono
Mono
Life In Mono
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life In Mono
Last played on
Slimcea Girl
Mono
Slimcea Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slimcea Girl
Last played on
Mono Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist