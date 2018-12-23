Mick JonesThe Clash/Big Audio Dynamite. Born 26 June 1955
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05s41wv.jpg
Michael Geoffrey Jones (born 26 June 1955) is a British musician, singer and songwriter best known as the lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist, co-founder and songwriter for the Clash until 1983. In 1984, he formed Big Audio Dynamite with Don Letts. Jones has recently[when?] played with the group Carbon/Silicon along with Tony James and has toured the world[when?] as part of the Gorillaz live band. In late 2011, Jones collaborated with Pete Wylie and members of the Farm to form the Justice Tonight Band.
US North
Joe Strummer
US North
US North
U.S. North (Edited Version)
Joe Strummer
U.S. North (Edited Version)
U.S. North (Edited Version)
US North
Joe Strummer & Mick Jones
US North
US North
Good Morning Britain
Aztec Camera
Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain
Jimmy Jazz
Topper Headon
Jimmy Jazz
Jimmy Jazz
Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones & Paul Simonon)
Gorillaz
Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones & Paul Simonon)
Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones & Paul Simonon)
