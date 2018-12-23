Michael Geoffrey Jones (born 26 June 1955) is a British musician, singer and songwriter best known as the lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist, co-founder and songwriter for the Clash until 1983. In 1984, he formed Big Audio Dynamite with Don Letts. Jones has recently[when?] played with the group Carbon/Silicon along with Tony James and has toured the world[when?] as part of the Gorillaz live band. In late 2011, Jones collaborated with Pete Wylie and members of the Farm to form the Justice Tonight Band.