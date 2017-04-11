IzaboFormed 1989
Izabo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01ed6162-978a-4c20-a4f0-828af636fda5
Izabo Biography (Wikipedia)
Izabo is an Israeli band. Their musical style is diverse, ranging from indie rock, disco and Middle Eastern music. They represented Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest 2012, with the song "Time".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Izabo Tracks
Sort by
Cok Me (6 Music Session, 31 Aug 2004)
Izabo
Cok Me (6 Music Session, 31 Aug 2004)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Hero (6 Music Session, 31 Aug 2004)
Izabo
Morning Hero (6 Music Session, 31 Aug 2004)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm On You (6 Music Session, 31 Aug 2004)
Izabo
I'm On You (6 Music Session, 31 Aug 2004)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist