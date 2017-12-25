Santino FontanaBorn 1982
1982
Santino Fontana Biography (Wikipedia)
Santino Anthony Fontana (born March 21, 1982) is an American actor and singer, widely known for playing Greg Serrano on the television show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and for voicing Prince Hans in the 2013 Disney animated film Frozen.
Santino Fontana Tracks
Love Is An Open Door
Kristen Bell
Love Is An Open Door
Love Is An Open Door
Ten Minutes Ago
Santino Fontana
Ten Minutes Ago
Ten Minutes Ago
