ShortyBritish grime MC
Shorty
Go Thru Face (feat. Jme & Shorty)
Frisco
Don't @ Me (feat. Skepta, Shorty & Frisco)
Jme
Meant To Be (feat. Skepta)
Shorty
Mad Ting (feat. Jammer)
Shorty
Similar Artists
