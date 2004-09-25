Cristina BrancoBorn 1972
Cristina Branco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01e75bf4-d967-4036-877e-c6a817e4325f
Cristina Branco Biography (Wikipedia)
Cristina Branco (born 28 December 1972 in Almeirim, Ribatejo, Portugal) is a Portuguese musician. She was drawn to jazz and styles of Portuguese music before settling on fado, a choice after being introduced to the music of Amália Rodrigues by her grandfather. Branco then studied the poems from which the major fado lyrics are taken. Branco performs accompanied by composer Custódio Castelo on guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cristina Branco Tracks
Sort by
Souhei que estara um die en Portugal
Cristina Branco
Souhei que estara um die en Portugal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Souhei que estara um die en Portugal
Last played on
Prece (Praying)
Cristina Branco
Prece (Praying)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prece (Praying)
Last played on
Cristina Branco Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist