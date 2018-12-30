Tommy Roe
Tommy Roe Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas David "Tommy" Roe (born May 9, 1942) is an American pop music singer-songwriter.
Best-remembered for his hits "Sheila" (1962) and "Dizzy" (1969), Roe was "widely perceived as one of the archetypal bubblegum artists of the late 1960s, but cut some pretty decent rockers along the way, especially early in his career,” wrote the Allmusic journalist Bill Dahl.
Tommy Roe Performances & Interviews
Tommy Roe Tracks
Dizzy
Tommy Roe
Dizzy
Dizzy
Sweat Pea
Tommy Roe
Sweat Pea
Sweat Pea
Everybody
Tommy Roe
Everybody
Everybody
Sheila
Tommy Roe
Sheila
Sheila
Hooray for Hazel
Tommy Roe
Hooray for Hazel
Hooray for Hazel
The Folk Singer
Tommy Roe
The Folk Singer
The Folk Singer
Wish You Didn't Have to Go
Tommy Roe
Wish You Didn't Have to Go
Wish You Didn't Have to Go
