Thomas David "Tommy" Roe (born May 9, 1942) is an American pop music singer-songwriter.

Best-remembered for his hits "Sheila" (1962) and "Dizzy" (1969), Roe was "widely perceived as one of the archetypal bubblegum artists of the late 1960s, but cut some pretty decent rockers along the way, especially early in his career,” wrote the Allmusic journalist Bill Dahl.