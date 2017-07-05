BrandyUS R&B singer. Born 11 February 1979
Brandy Biography (Wikipedia)
Brandy Rayana Norwood (born February 11, 1979), known professionally by her mononym Brandy, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress. Born into a musical family in McComb, Mississippi and raised in Carson, California, she began her career as a child and performed as a backing vocalist for teen groups. In 1993, Norwood signed with Atlantic Records. The following year, she released her self-titled debut album, which was certified quadruple Platinum in the US, selling six million copies worldwide. Norwood starred in the UPN sitcom Moesha as the title character, which lasted six seasons and resulted in numerous other roles. She resumed her music career in 1998 with the wildly successful duet with fellow R&B contemporary Monica, "The Boy Is Mine", which went on to become the best selling female duet of all time, and one of the longest running number one singles in history. Her second album, Never Say Never, sold 16 million copies worldwide, featured two number one singles, and earned Norwood her first Grammy Award. This launched her into international stardom, with films, endorsements, sold out concert tours, and her own line of Barbie dolls.
Brandy Tracks
Sort by
I Wanna Be Down
The Girl Is Mine (feat. Destiny’s Child & Brandy)
The Boy Is Mine
I Wanna Be Down (Remix)
Top Of The World
Afrodisiac
Top Of The World
Angel In Disguise
Best Friend
The Boy Is Mine (Remix) (feat. Monica)
Best Friend
Into My Eyes
Another Day In Paridise (feat. Ray J)
Latest Brandy News
Brandy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“I’m always in competition with myself” – Toni Braxton
-
Watch US R&B songstress TONI BRAXTON on BBC Radio 1Xtra with DJ. Ace
-
Beyoncé reunites with Destiny's Child for a mannequin challenge video
-
RnB Archives: 2008 - Trevor Nelson & Mary J Blige
-
Mary J Blige joins Annie Mac
-
'The best way to help a woman is to educate them so they can feel great about themselves'
-
Full interview: Mary J. Blige co-hosts a festive show with Trevor Nelson