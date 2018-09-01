Shooby TaylorBorn 19 September 1929. Died 4 June 2003
Shooby Taylor
1929-09-19
Shooby Taylor Biography
William "Shooby" Taylor (September 19, 1929 – June 4, 2003) was an African American jazz vocalist famous for scat singing over various records, including the Ink Spots, the Harmonicats and Cristy Lane in a baritone voice. Nicknamed "The Human Horn", he is noted for his highly idiosyncratic scat style, using sounds and syllables quite unlike those used by other scat singers.
Shooby Taylor Tracks
Stout-Hearted Men
Shooby Taylor
Stout-Hearted Men
Stout-Hearted Men
The Human Horn
Shooby Taylor
The Human Horn
The Human Horn
Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing
James Weldon Johnson
Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing
Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing
Who's Sorry Now
Shooby Taylor
Who's Sorry Now
Who's Sorry Now
