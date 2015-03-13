CloudsUK 60's Rock Band. Formed January 1966. Disbanded October 1971
Clouds
1966-01
Clouds Biography (Wikipedia)
Clouds were a 1960s Scottish rock band that disbanded in October 1971. The band consisted of Ian Ellis (bass and lead vocals), Harry Hughes (drums) and Billy Ritchie (keyboards).
Clouds Tracks
Watercolour Days
Clouds
Watercolour Days
Watercolour Days
Last played on
The World Is A Madhouse
Clouds
The World Is A Madhouse
The World Is A Madhouse
Last played on
Scrapbook
Clouds
Scrapbook
Scrapbook
Last played on
