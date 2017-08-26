Eddie "Bongo" Brown (September 13, 1932 – December 28, 1984) was an African-American musician.

He was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, United States, and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. Brown played congas, bongos, the gourd and claves for Motown Records' in-house Funk Brothers band. One of his musical influences was Chano Pozo.

Among Brown's best-known performances on Motown recordings include "(I Know) I'm Losing You" by The Temptations, "I Second That Emotion" by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, and "If I Were Your Woman" by Gladys Knight & the Pips.

He died in Los Angeles, California in 1984, aged 52.