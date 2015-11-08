Carlo Sabajno (1874 in Rosasco, Italy – 1938 in Milan) was an Italian conductor. From 1904 to 1932, he was the Gramophone Company's chief conductor and artistic director in Italy, responsible for some of the earliest full-length opera recordings, most of them with the orchestra of La Scala, Milan and prominent singers there. Particularly outstanding among these are his stately, authoritative late-1920s and early-1930s electrical recordings of Don Pasquale (with Tito Schipa in his only complete opera recording as Ernesto), Traviata (sadly limited by more than the usual cuts, but with silvery-voiced Alessandro Ziliani as Alfredo), Aida (with Irene Minghini-Cattaneo's Amneris and Aureliano Pertile's Radamès), Otello (with Apollo Granforte as a formidable Iago) and Bohème (a superb understated, but highly distinguished, collaboration with excellent, if lesser-known, singers).