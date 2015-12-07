Avanti!Finnish ensemble. Formed 1983
Avanti!
1983
Avanti! Biography (Wikipedia)
The Avanti! Chamber Orchestra is a Finnish ensemble that focuses on contemporary music. The ensemble when it performs varies in size from a solo player to a symphony orchestra. Avanti! Chamber Orchestra won the Gramophone Prize with their first recording. The Orchestra also holds a music festival of its own each summer.
Marea
Magnus Lindberg, Avanti! & Jukka‐Pekka Saraste
Marea
Marea
