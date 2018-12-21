Sir Philip Stevens Ledger, CBE, FRSE (12 December 1937 – 18 November 2012) was an English classical musician and academic. He is best remembered for his tenure as the Director of the Choir of King's College, Cambridge between 1974 and 1982, and as Director of Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama from 1982 until his retirement in 2001. He was also a composer of choral music and an organist.