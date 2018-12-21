Philip LedgerBorn 12 December 1937. Died 18 November 2012
Philip Ledger
1937-12-12
Philip Ledger Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Philip Stevens Ledger, CBE, FRSE (12 December 1937 – 18 November 2012) was an English classical musician and academic. He is best remembered for his tenure as the Director of the Choir of King's College, Cambridge between 1974 and 1982, and as Director of Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama from 1982 until his retirement in 2001. He was also a composer of choral music and an organist.
Still, still, still
Philip Ledger
Still, still, still
Still, still, still
Last played on
The voice of the angel Gabriel
Philip Ledger
The voice of the angel Gabriel
The voice of the angel Gabriel
Last played on
Rhosymedre (Three Preludes on Welsh Hymn Tunes)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Rhosymedre (Three Preludes on Welsh Hymn Tunes)
Rhosymedre (Three Preludes on Welsh Hymn Tunes)
Last played on
Concerto for four keyboards BWV1065
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for four keyboards BWV1065
Concerto for four keyboards BWV1065
Orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust (Cantata no.170, BWV.170)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust (Cantata no.170, BWV.170)
Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust (Cantata no.170, BWV.170)
Last played on
Bright Star
Hubert Parry
Bright Star
Bright Star
Last played on
O thou the central orb
Orlando Gibbons
O thou the central orb
O thou the central orb
Ensemble
Ensemble
Last played on
Jubilate Deo
Benjamin Britten
Jubilate Deo
Jubilate Deo
Last played on
Foggy foggy dew
Trad.
Foggy foggy dew
Foggy foggy dew
Last played on
The Ash Grove
Traditional Welsh, Philip Ledger, Benjamin Britten & Robert Tear
The Ash Grove
The Ash Grove
Composer
Last played on
Now is the month of maying
Thomas Morley
Now is the month of maying
Now is the month of maying
Last played on
Salvator Mundi
Thomas Tallis
Salvator Mundi
Salvator Mundi
Last played on
There is a green hill far away
William Horsley
There is a green hill far away
There is a green hill far away
Last played on
Crucifixus a 8
Antonio Lotti
Crucifixus a 8
Crucifixus a 8
Last played on
Flora gave me sweetest flowers
John Wilbye
Flora gave me sweetest flowers
Flora gave me sweetest flowers
Last played on
Hodie: A Christmas Cantata (excerpt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Hodie: A Christmas Cantata (excerpt)
Hodie: A Christmas Cantata (excerpt)
Last played on
In dulci jubilo
Traditional
In dulci jubilo
In dulci jubilo
Last played on
If Ye Love Me
King's College Choir of Cambridge, Philip Ledger & Thomas Tallis
If Ye Love Me
If Ye Love Me
Performer
Last played on
Coronation Ode
Edward Elgar
Coronation Ode
Coronation Ode
Last played on
Salvator mundi
Thomas Tallis
Salvator mundi
Salvator mundi
Last played on
L' Enfance du Christ: L' Adieu des bergers
Hector Berlioz
L' Enfance du Christ: L' Adieu des bergers
L' Enfance du Christ: L' Adieu des bergers
Last played on
Lift up your heads for 6 voices
Orlando Gibbons
Lift up your heads for 6 voices
Lift up your heads for 6 voices
Ensemble
Ensemble
Last played on
Come thou, redeemer of the Earth (Veni redemptor gentium)
Michael Praetorius
Come thou, redeemer of the Earth (Veni redemptor gentium)
Come thou, redeemer of the Earth (Veni redemptor gentium)
Last played on
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (from Five Betjeman Songs)
Madeleine Dring
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (from Five Betjeman Songs)
Song of a Nightclub Proprietress (from Five Betjeman Songs)
Last played on
Let all the world in every corner sing
Kenneth Leighton
Let all the world in every corner sing
Let all the world in every corner sing
Last played on
Bassoon Concerto in B flat major, RV 504 (Larghetto)
Antonio Vivaldi
Bassoon Concerto in B flat major, RV 504 (Larghetto)
Bassoon Concerto in B flat major, RV 504 (Larghetto)
Last played on
Concerto for Bassoon in B flat RV504 - i. Allegro ma poco
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto for Bassoon in B flat RV504 - i. Allegro ma poco
Concerto for Bassoon in B flat RV504 - i. Allegro ma poco
Last played on
Bassoon Concerto in C minor, RV480
Antonio Vivaldi
Bassoon Concerto in C minor, RV480
Bassoon Concerto in C minor, RV480
Last played on
Matthew, Mark, Luke and John - A Lullaby for Becky
Philip Ledger
Matthew, Mark, Luke and John - A Lullaby for Becky
Matthew, Mark, Luke and John - A Lullaby for Becky
Performer
Conductor
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Old American Songs - The Dodger and Simple Gifts
Aaron Copland
Old American Songs - The Dodger and Simple Gifts
Old American Songs - The Dodger and Simple Gifts
Last played on
Sussex Carol arr Ledger
Trad.
Sussex Carol arr Ledger
Sussex Carol arr Ledger
Music Arranger
Last played on
If ye love me
Thomas Tallis
If ye love me
If ye love me
Last played on
Rhosymedre (3 Preludes on Welsh hymn tunes, No.2)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Rhosymedre (3 Preludes on Welsh hymn tunes, No.2)
Rhosymedre (3 Preludes on Welsh hymn tunes, No.2)
Last played on
Plenu Sunt Coeli Et Terra
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Plenu Sunt Coeli Et Terra
Plenu Sunt Coeli Et Terra
Cherry Tree Carol
Trad.
Cherry Tree Carol
Cherry Tree Carol
Choir
Choir
Last played on
To be sung of a Summer Night on the Water
Frederick Delius
To be sung of a Summer Night on the Water
To be sung of a Summer Night on the Water
Last played on
The King Shall Rejoice
George Frideric Handel
The King Shall Rejoice
The King Shall Rejoice
Last played on
Requiem: Kyrie
John Butt
Requiem: Kyrie
Requiem: Kyrie
Choir
Choir
Last played on
A Babe is born all of a May - carol Op.55 for chorus and organ (or piano duet)
William Mathias
A Babe is born all of a May - carol Op.55 for chorus and organ (or piano duet)
A Babe is born all of a May - carol Op.55 for chorus and organ (or piano duet)
Last played on
The Silver Swan
Orlando Gibbons
The Silver Swan
The Silver Swan
Last played on
Come ye not from Newcastle?
Philip Ledger
Come ye not from Newcastle?
Come ye not from Newcastle?
Last played on
Let all the world in every corner sing
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Let all the world in every corner sing
Let all the world in every corner sing
Last played on
A song of joy unto the Lord we sing
John Butt
A song of joy unto the Lord we sing
A song of joy unto the Lord we sing
Ensemble
Ensemble
Last played on
